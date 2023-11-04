Incredible revelations about the Madeleine McCann case: We think we know where she was killed

The disappearance of Madeleine McCann and what happened to her remains a mystery to this day, and the hope of finding her almost 20 years after her disappearance is remote.

However, the investigation continues and some new details have been revealed in a documentary.

What Happend the night of Madeleine McCann disappearing?

The new Madeleine McCann documentary

The latest Madeleine McCann documentary to be released is titled ‘BBC Prime Suspect: Who took Madeleine McCann’.

For the moment, Christian Brueckner is the main suspect and the German justice system is waiting to bring him to trial, something that could be helped by what was found in the documentary broadcast by the BBC, after an exhaustive investigation into what happened 17 years ago in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

Hans Christian Wolters, Braunschweig’s public prosecutor, believes the case is close to being 90 percent closed, while investigators have been working tirelessly to gather as much evidence as possible.

Some time ago, it became known that there were chats in which Brueckner, a convicted sex offender, claimed that he wanted to abuse a child and record it.

However, one piece of information that had not been made public until now was that the initials he used were “MM”.

“It could be a hint,” Wolters said of this new detail

“It’s important for us. It could be piece for the big puzzle.”

He went on to claim that he and his team believe they know that Madeleine McCann was killed in Portugal and where it happened.

“I can only say that we have only have one suspect at the moment,” the prosecutor added.

“She died in Portugal and we think maybe we know where it happened.”