Matthew Perry’s funeral: Friends co-stars and family mourn at his final goodbye

Matthew Perry‘s friends and family gathered for a funeral service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Hills neighborhood to honor the late actor.

The service included attendees such as his father, John Bennett Perry, and stepfather, Keith Morrison, as well as Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow.

The cemetery holds significance as it is opposite Warner Bros. studios where ‘Friends‘ was filmed. Perry’s death was from an apparent drowning, and initial concerns about drugs have been dispelled by those close to him.

Preliminary toxicology reports showed no fentanyl or meth in his body, and his family and co-stars are focusing on remembering his positive attributes.

Friends’ cast statement

Following his passing on October 28, his co-stars in Friends released a joint statement in which they paid tribute to Perry.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” they noted.

“We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”