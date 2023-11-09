Shohei Ohtani announces historic act of philanthropy for elementary schools in Japan

While Japanese two-way player Shohei Ohtani figures out what his next ball club will be, he is currently in his home country of Japan promoting the American National Past Time amongst children. Through an announcement on his social media outlets, Ohtani announced he is making a large donation to thousands of elementary schools in Japan that will help promote sports throughout the country. A noble effort from Ohtani that couldn’t be ignored by the league. They also echoed the announcement through their social media outlets. Shohei Ohtani has made it possible for people from his own country to travel thousands of miles in order to watch him play in Major League Baseball.

Just like other countries like Argentina have Lionel Messi or Diego Maradona. Or Brazil has Pele. Japan now has an athlete who is destinted to become the best baller in Major League Baseball history and he was born in Japan. The Shohei Ohtani fever has reached proportion the likes of which the country has never esperienced before. As a way to keep this fever going, Ohtani made the following announcement: “I’m happy to announce that I will be donating approximately 60,000 youth gloves to every elementary school in Japan. That comes out to around 20,000 elementary schools. I’m hoping the kids can spend their days happily with a lot of energy through baseball.”

What are Shhohei Ohtani’s options to play next?

The news of Shohei Ohtani hitting the free-agency market broke on Thursday, there are multiple MLB teams that will attempt to sign him. But only a select group of ball clubs have the infrastructure that can convince him to go there. According to MLB.com, the teams expected to be involved in the sweepstakes for Ohtani are the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Francisco Giants, the New York Mets, the Boston Red Sox, the Seattle Mariners, the Texas Rangers, the Chicago Cubs, and Los Angeles Angels. Although the Angels are the ones with the least chances given the way in which Ohtani finished last season. Currently, the Dodgers are the best-positioned team to sign him.