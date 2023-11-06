Stephen A. Smith can’t stop laughing as he ridicules Dallas Cowboys fans

The Dallas Cowboys couldn’t get it done against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road on Sunday, falling short despite having a better-than-average chance in the final moments of the game.

The Cowboys got down to the Eagles’ six-yard line with 27 seconds left and a 1st and 5 coming up. But a penalty and sack sunk their hopes, and in turn, may have handed the NFC East division crown to Philadelphia.

Stephen A. Smith mocks Dallas Cowboys fans

Following the loss, notorious Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith took the time before a flight to Savannah to make a video dedicated to the Cowboys and their fans.

Stephen A. Smith mocks Dallas Cowboys fans after loss to Philadelphia EaglesStephen A. Smith / Twitter

Smith has stated in the past that he despises the Cowboys simply because of their fans. While speaking to The Ringer’s Kevin Clark in February, Smith went into more detail about it.

It has nothing to do with the Cowboys. It has everything to do with their disgusting, nauseating fan base, which I can’t stand. That’s who they are. For me, I have nothing against any player on the Dallas Cowboys… it’s their damn fans that get on my nerves. Their fans are so nauseating to me, they are just so annoying that nothing pleases me more than to watch a Cowboy fan miserable.

It probably didn’t help that Skip Bayless, his on-air partner and arch nemesis, is an avid Cowboys fan. They were frequently at odds when it came to the Cowboys, which was always a main topic for their show.

Smith will be on First Take tomorrow from Savannah State University for a special edition show. Surely, the Cowboys will be the leading topic.