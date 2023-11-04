The Nuggets put the three-point line farther out on their new court: Why?

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night by a 125-114 scoreline, but there was some controversy ahead of the match-up.

When Mavericks player Grant Williams noticed during the pre-game shooting session that there was something off with his three-point shooting, it became clear that the floor had been painted wrong.

The three-point line that the Denver Nuggets had painted on a new-look blue-and-yellow floor, that they’ll use for the NBA’s In-season Tournament, had been put too far back.

The three-point line in the NBA is supposed to be 23 feet and 9 inches, except in the corners where it is slightly shorter.

After realizing the mistake, the Nuggets staff had to repaint the line, although the previous one could still be seen slightly.

Grant Williams on the Denver Nuggets’ three-point line

Explaining the discover afterwards, Williams told the media that he immediately knew something was off.

“I knew right away this wasn’t right,” Williams said.

“I’m like ‘There’s no way this is supposed to be this far’.

“Everything was short. Plus, I could just tell from the perception, either it was the blue court and it’s messing with my eyes in the empty arena, or this line is long.”