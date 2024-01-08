Stephen Darby, from Liverpool star to battling MND: It’s a brutal disease with a horrible prognosis

Former Liverpool player Stephen Darby has opened up about his battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), along with Marcus Stewart who also suffered from the disease.

“It’s a brutal disease with a horrible prognosis. That’s the message we need to get across to people to help them move forward.” That was one of the phrases Darby told Stewart in a special interview from Anfield for BBC Breakfast.

The former footballer ended his career prematurely at the age of 29 after being diagnosed with the MND.

A career ended prematurely

The player began his professional career at Liverpool, before moving through the ranks at Bolton, Notts Country and Bradford, until a premature retirement in 2018.

The news came as he was studying for coaching qualifications and just three months after marrying former England captain Steph Houghton.

Talking about how this disease impacts his family, Darby said: ‘It’s harder emotionally for them to see the fall. [It’s] not nice.

“See for me what you’ve just said I won’t even be able to speak about that. I don’t want to. You’re braver than I am. I think that but I don’t speak about it. Because I wouldn’t have been as brave as you just were.

“It doesn’t just affect me. It affects my wife, my mum and dad, my brother, family, friends. It affects everyone.

“It’s a brutal disease with a horrible prognosis. That’s the message we need to get across to people to help move forward.”

Two trips to the emergency room in 2023

Over time, the player has decided to report on his day-to-day life to raise awareness of MND.

He is now more prone to falls, something that has forced him to go to the emergency room twice in 2023.

These falls have left him with several cuts on his head, which he showed in his interview. His determination to keep fighting comes from his time as a professional footballer, as he himself acknowledges.