Cameron Brink enjoys Sonya and Steph Curry’s support despite comparisons with Caitlin Clark

Many of the biggest names in basketball were involved with the WNBA Draft on Monday night and there was plenty of praise for the Curry family from Cameron Brink.

The former Cardinal was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks and it was a very emotional night for her, with her Godmother Sonya Curry in attendance to share the moment with her.

Brink waited until after the announcement before she shared some words of thanks to the people around her who have helped her reach the WNBA.

Brink thanks her wide family

Talking to Holly Rowe of ESPN, the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year gave a shout-out to Stephen Curry and her entire family.

She said: “I think I just need to keep leaning on my people. My Godmother Sonya Curry is over there ‘Hi God-momma.'” She continued naming the important people in her life who have helped her deal with the journey to the WNBA.

She said: “I have to shout out to my mother, father, and my brother Cy. It really takes a village. It’s not a one-person job.”

She has always looked up to both Seth and Steph Curry given they have been through this process, but it is actually Caitlin Clark who seems to get compared to Steph Curry the most.

This is because she is known for her ability to make three-pointers and many think that she is like a female Steph Curry in the way that she plays the sport.

Clark came through with the Iowa Hawkeyes and was the No.1 overall draft pick, ending up with the Indiana Fever.