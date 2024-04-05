Meghan Markle advocate speaks out about Kate Middleton’s allegedly fake cancer

A fervent Meghan Markle supporter, identified as a lawyer named Perkins, has stirred controversy by questioning the authenticity of Kate Middleton‘s cancer diagnosis. Perkins, who once lauded Markle as an “American princess,” raised doubts about Middleton‘s illness, speculating whether it was fabricated to quell public scrutiny over her prolonged absence following abdominal surgery.

“I personally do NOT believe Kate Middleton had/has cancer,” Johnathan Perkins, the director of race and equity in the University of California Los Angeles’ Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI), wrote in a tweet.

“The Royals presumed cancer/chemo’s mere (vague!) mention would quash concerns re Kate‘s absence – it mostly did!”

Expressing skepticism about society’s perception of cancer, Perkins condemned the use of the disease as a tool to silence speculation, advocating for a more nuanced understanding of its impact. As a cancer survivor himself, he disclosed his remission from lymphoma for 15 years, emphasizing the need for greater awareness and sensitivity towards health issues.

Controversial remarks in the past

Known for his outspoken views on social media, Perkins has faced criticism in the past for controversial remarks, including a tweet about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

While his comments have sparked backlash, UCLA has maintained that his personal views do not align with the university’s values of inclusivity and compassion.

“These are but two of the many common racist myths poisoning U.S. healthcare-and obviously a big part of how and why black people receive substandard care and tend to die early,” he wrote a year ago.

Despite the controversies surrounding Perkins, his professional background includes roles at prestigious institutions such as Harvard University and involvement with organizations promoting diversity and inclusion.