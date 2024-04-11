Shakira’s maid accidentally interrupted her Tiktok video and her reaction is priceless

The Colombian superstar Shakira who a few days ago gave a spectacular free concert in Times Square to present her new album “Las mujeres ya no Lloran.” She had a peculiar moment while recording a video for Tiktok.

The singer was happily putting on makeup in front of the camera when she was unexpectedly interrupted by the presence of her maid. Shakira’s reaction was priceless.

The clip quickly went viral on social media due to Shakira’s surprising reaction.

Shakira blames Piqu for the delay in her new album

Shakira recently enjoyed a very fun interview with Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’, where the Colombian singer revealed why it took her so many years to release a new album.

Shakira spoke about the seven-year gap between her latest album and her previous one, El Dorado, attributing it to her ex-husband. “I’ve been putting out music here and there,” the songstress explained, “but I think it was really hard for me to put together a body of work. I didn’t have time. It was the husband factor.”

The Colombian superstar once again made the spotlight now in New York, Shakira once again demonstrates her resilience, strength and success in the music industry despite how difficult life can be at times.