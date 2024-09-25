NFL Injury Report Week 4: Who will be out for this Fantasy Football week?

Injuries in fantasy football can feel like a gut punch, but fortunately, Week 3 of the NFL season has been relatively light on significant injuries compared to the chaos we faced in the first two weeks. While we can always expect some names to pop up on the injury report for Week 4, here’s the lowdown on a few players who got banged up during their Week 3 games.

Quarterback updates

Justin Herbert suffered a high-ankle sprain but managed to aggravate it during the game, causing him to leave the field. Thankfully, X-rays came back negative, and according to Ian Rapoport, he’ll be monitored closely throughout the week. Sam Darnold also had a knee scare but, according to Jay Glazer, nothing structurally serious was found, so he should be good to go against the Packers.

Skylar Thompson, the Dolphins’ backup turned starter, didn’t have the best outing against Seattle, leaving the game with a chest injury. Head coach Mike McDaniel revealed it’s actually a rib issue and mentioned Thompson was eager to get back in. Just a heads-up: Tyler Huntley is on the practice squad if they need him.

Running Back News

Najee Harris left the Steelers’ game with a sling on his arm, raising some eyebrows about his condition. Meanwhile, Jaylen Warren was pulled for what looked like a knee issue. Coach Tomlin noted something was off, so we’ll need to keep a close watch on both Steelers RBs.

Wide Receiver Woes

In the Eagles’ win, DeVonta Smith took a nasty hit that looked illegal but went uncalled, leaving him with a concussion and sidelined for the rest of the game.Amari Cooper also went down late in the game against the Giants after landing awkwardly, and we’re waiting for updates on his condition. Adam Thielen pulled his hamstring and is set for an MRI, while Jordan Addison is day-to-day with an ankle sprain but is hopeful to play.

Tight End Updates

Sam LaPorta seems to have escaped serious injury with a low-ankle sprain, as he returned to action after halftime. Conversely, Trey McBride is in concussion protocol after a brutal hit, and David Njoku missed the Browns’ last game due to a high-ankle sprain. Coach Stefanski is keeping his cards close to the vest about Njoku’s status for Week 4, saying, “we’ll see.”

Complete list of injured players by team

– Justin Jones: Injured Reserve

– Kelvin Beachum: Questionable

– Trey McBride: Questionable

– Khyiris Tonga: Questionable

– Jackson Barton: Questionable

– Jonah Williams: Injured Reserve

– Elijah Jones: Injured Reserve

– Christian Jones: Injured Reserve

– Darius Robinson: Injured Reserve

– BJ Ojulari: Injured Reserve

– Carter O’Donnell: Injured Reserve

– Drew Dalman: Injured Reserve

– Kaleb McGary: Questionable

– Nate Landman: Injured Reserve

– Milo Eifler: Injured Reserve

– DeMarcco Hellams: Injured Reserve

– Robert Burns: Out

– Bralen Trice: Injured Reserve

– Harrison Hand: Injured Reserve

– Rondale Moore: Injured Reserve

– Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu: Questionable

– Jalyn Armour-Davis: Questionable

– Rasheen Ali: Injured Reserve

– Deion Jennings: Injured Reserve

– Christian Matthew: Injured Reserve

– Trayvon Mullen: Injured Reserve

– Owen Wright: Injured Reserve

– Arthur Maulet: Injured Reserve

– Keaton Mitchell: Out

– Malik Hamm: Injured Reserve

– Kaiir Elam: Questionable

– Tylan Grable: Out

– Terrel Bernard: Out

– Taron Johnson: Out

– Travis Clayton: Injured Reserve

– Matt Milano: Injured Reserve

– Darrynton Evans: Injured Reserve

– Shane Buechele: Injured Reserve

– Tommy Doyle: Out

– Jordan Fuller: Injured Reserve

– Adam Thielen: Injured Reserve

– Shy Tuttle: Questionable

– Damien Lewis: Questionable

– Lonnie Johnson Jr.: Questionable

– Derrick Brown: Injured Reserve

– Ian Thomas: Injured Reserve

– Jaden Crumedy: Injured Reserve

– Sam Franklin Jr.: Injured Reserve

– Dane Jackson: Injured Reserve

– Amare Barno: Out

– D.J. Wonnum: Out

– Jonathon Brooks: Out

– Anthony Brown: Injured Reserve

– Popo Aumavae: Injured Reserve

– Raequan Williams: Injured Reserve

– Darnell Wright: Questionable

– Keenan Allen: Questionable

– Zacch Pickens: Questionable

– Khari Blasingame: Questionable

– Terell Smith: Questionable

– Travis Homer: Injured Reserve

– Ryan Bates: Injured Reserve

– Douglas Coleman III: Injured Reserve

– Patrick Scales: Injured Reserve

– Jacob Martin: Injured Reserve

– Larry Borom: Injured Reserve

– Nsimba Webster: Injured Reserve

– Ian Wheeler: Injured Reserve

– Trent Brown: Out

– Sheldon Rankins: Questionable

– Tanner Hudson: Questionable

– B.J. Hill: Questionable

– Lance Robinson: Injured Reserve

– McKinnley Jackson: Injured Reserve

– Brad Robbins: Injured Reserve

– Myles Murphy: Injured Reserve

– DJ Ivey: Out

– D’Ante Smith: Injured Reserve

– Chris Evans: Injured Reserve

– Cam Sample: Injured Reserve

– Myles Garrett: Questionable

– Wyatt Teller: Injured Reserve

– David Njoku: Questionable

– Jerome Ford: Questionable

– Pierre Strong Jr.: Questionable

– Jack Conklin: Questionable

– Amari Cooper: Questionable

– James Hudson III: Questionable

– Jedrick Wills Jr.: Questionable

– David Bell: Injured Reserve

– Myles Harden: Injured Reserve

– Maurice Hurst II: Injured Reserve

– Tony Fields II: Injured Reserve

– Mohamoud Diabate: Injured Reserve

– Juan Thornhill: Injured Reserve

– Michael Dunn: Out

– Luke Wypler: Injured Reserve

– Nick Chubb: Out

– Mike Hall Jr.: Out

– Nyheim Hines: Out

– Brandon Bouyer-Randle: Injured Reserve

– Hakeem Adeniji: Injured Reserve

– DeMarcus Lawrence: Questionable

– Caelen Carson: Questionable

– Markquese Bell: Questionable

– Jordan Phillips: Injured Reserve

– Durrell Johnson: Injured Reserve

– Chuma Edoga: Injured Reserve

– Nathan Thomas: Injured Reserve

– DaRon Bland: Injured Reserve

– Earl Bostick Jr.: Injured Reserve

– Sam Williams: Injured Reserve

– JL Skinner: Questionable

– Baron Browning: Injured Reserve

– Mike McGlinchey: Injured Reserve

– Audric Estime: Injured Reserve

– Delarrin Turner-Yell: Out

– Drew Sanders: Out

– Damarri Mathis: Injured Reserve

– Quinn Bailey: Injured Reserve

– Marcus Davenport: Injured Reserve

– Derrick Barnes: Injured Reserve

– Isaiah Williams: Questionable

– Ennis Rakestraw Jr.: Questionable

– Ifeatu Melifonwu: Questionable

– Alex Anzalone: Questionable

– Frank Ragnow: Questionable

– Alim McNeill: Questionable

– Sam LaPorta: Questionable

– Brian Branch: Questionable

– David Bada: Injured Reserve

– John Cominsky: Injured Reserve

– Brodric Martin: Injured Reserve

– Emmanuel Moseley: Injured Reserve

– Christian Mahogany: Out

– Tre’Quan Smith: Injured Reserve

– Antoine Green: Injured Reserve

– Connor Galvin: Injured Reserve

– Nate Lynn: Injured Reserve

– Netane Muti: Injured Reserve

– Michael Badgley: Injured Reserve

– Carrington Valentine: Questionable

– Jordan Morgan: Questionable

– Jordan Love: Questionable

– MarShawn Lloyd: Injured Reserve

– Ralen Goforth: Injured Reserve

– LJ Davis: Injured Reserve

– Jonathan Ford: Injured Reserve

– Tyler Davis: Injured Reserve

– AJ Dillon: Injured Reserve

– Tank Dell: Questionable

– Joe Mixon: Questionable

– Dameon Pierce: Questionable

– Jarrett Patterson: Questionable

– Brevin Jordan: Injured Reserve

– Jeff Okudah: Injured Reserve

– Dylan Horton: Out

– Brandon Hill: Injured Reserve

– Kurt Hinish: Injured Reserve

– Christian Harris: Injured Reserve

– Case Keenum: Injured Reserve

– Dalton Keene: Injured Reserve

– Jaylon Thomas: Injured Reserve

– LaDarius Henderson: Out

– Dallis Flowers: Questionable

– Kenny Moore II: Questionable

– Kwity Paye: Questionable

– DeForest Buckner: Injured Reserve

– Cameron McGrone: Injured Reserve

– JuJu Brents: Injured Reserve

– Samson Ebukam: Injured Reserve

– Juwann Winfree: Injured Reserve

– Jelani Woods: Injured Reserve

– Ryan Coll: Injured Reserve

– Wesley French: Injured Reserve

– Daniel Scott: Injured Reserve

– Foyesade Oluokun: Questionable

– Darnell Savage: Questionable

– Evan Engram: Questionable

– Jarrian Jones: Questionable

– Tyson Campbell: Injured Reserve

– Patrick Murtagh: Injured Reserve

– Andrew Wingard: Injured Reserve

– Keilan Robinson: Injured Reserve

– De’Shaan Dixon: Injured Reserve

– David White Jr.: Injured Reserve

– Isiah Pacheco: Injured Reserve

– Hollywood Brown: Injured Reserve

– Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Out

– BJ Thompson: Out

– Charles Omenihu: Out

– McKade Mettauer: Injured Reserve

– Marcus Epps: Injured Reserve

– Decamerion Richardson: Questionable

– Divine Deablo: Questionable

– Maxx Crosby: Questionable

– Thayer Munford Jr.: Questionable

– Malcolm Koonce: Injured Reserve

– Trey Taylor: Injured Reserve

– Jeff Foreman: Injured Reserve

– Jake Johanning: Injured Reserve

– Joshua Palmer: Questionable

– Junior Colson: Questionable

– Joe Alt: Questionable

– Justin Herbert: Questionable

– Joey Bosa: Questionable

– Rashawn Slater: Questionable

– DJ Chark Jr.: Injured Reserve

– Bucky Williams: Injured Reserve

– Chris Rumph II: Injured Reserve

– Tyler McLellan: Injured Reserve

– Chris Collins: Injured Reserve

– Nick Niemann: Injured Reserve

– Davis Allen: Questionable

– Cooper Kupp: Out

– Jonah Jackson: Injured Reserve

– John Johnson III: Injured Reserve

– Puka Nacua: Injured Reserve

– Steve Avila: Injured Reserve

– Joe Noteboom: Injured Reserve

– Darious Williams: Injured Reserve

– Conor McDermott: Injured Reserve

– KT Leveston: Injured Reserve

– Tre Tomlinson: Injured Reserve

– Larrell Murchison: Injured Reserve

– Tyler Higbee: Out

– Odell Beckham Jr.: Out

– Tua Tagovailoa: Injured Reserve

– Skylar Thompson: Questionable

– Malik Washington: Questionable

– Raheem Mostert: Questionable

– Terron Armstead: Questionable

– Kendall Fuller: Questionable

– Storm Duck: Questionable

– David Long Jr.: Questionable

– Grant DuBose: Injured Reserve

– Patrick McMorris: Injured Reserve

– Cam Smith: Injured Reserve

– Isaiah Wynn: Out

– Cameron Goode: Out

– Bradley Chubb: Out

– River Cracraft: Injured Reserve

– Anthony Schwartz: Injured Reserve

– Cam Brown: Injured Reserve

– Grayson Murphy: Injured Reserve

– Kion Smith: Injured Reserve

– Tahj Washington: Injured Reserve

– Jordan Addison: Questionable

– Dallas Turner: Questionable

– Ivan Pace Jr.: Questionable

– Sam Darnold: Questionable

– Nick Muse: Injured Reserve

– T.J. Hockenson: Out

– Dalton Risner: Injured Reserve

– Jordan Kunaszyk: Injured Reserve

– Gabriel Murphy: Injured Reserve

– J.J. McCarthy: Injured Reserve

– Mekhi Blackmon: Injured Reserve

– Ja’Whaun Bentley: Out

– Vederian Lowe: Questionable

– Kendrick Bourne: Out

– Sidy Sow: Questionable

– Michael Jordan: Questionable

– Oshane Ximines: Injured Reserve

– Christian Barmore: Out

– Marte Mapu: Injured Reserve

– Armon Watts: Injured Reserve

– Sione Takitaki: Out

– Cole Strange: Out

– JaQuae Jackson: Injured Reserve

– Jake Andrews: Injured Reserve

– Jalen Hurd: Reserve-Ret

– Erik McCoy: Out

– Khalen Saunders: Questionable

– A.T. Perry: Questionable

– D’Marco Jackson: Questionable

– Taysom Hill: Questionable

– Rejzohn Wright: Injured Reserve

– Nephi Sewell: Out

– Camron Peterson: Injured Reserve

– Tanoh Kpassagnon: Out

– Kendre Miller: Injured Reserve

– Justin Herron: Injured Reserve

– Ryan Ramczyk: Out

– Darius Slayton: Questionable

– Dru Phillips: Out

– Adoree’ Jackson: Out

– Graham Gano: Injured Reserve

– Gunner Olszewski: Injured Reserve

– Dyontae Johnson: Injured Reserve

– Austin Schlottmann: Injured Reserve

– Jonathan Sutherland: Injured Reserve

– Timmy Horne: Injured Reserve

– Matthew Adams: Injured Reserve

– Elijah Riley: Injured Reserve

– C.J. Mosley: Questionable

– Morgan Moses: Out

– Jermaine Johnson: Injured Reserve

– Haason Reddick: Out

– Zaire Barnes: Injured Reserve

– Wes Schweitzer: Injured Reserve

– Leki Fotu: Injured Reserve

– Kenny Yeboah: Injured Reserve

– Jordan Travis: Out

– Malik Taylor: Injured Reserve

– Jimmy Ciarlo: Injured Reserve

– Marcus Riley: Injured Reserve

– Britain Covey: Injured Reserve

– A.J. Brown: Questionable

– DeVonta Smith: Questionable

– Lane Johnson: Questionable

– Mekhi Becton: Questionable

– James Bradberry IV: Injured Reserve

– Jacob Harris: Injured Reserve

– Sydney Brown: Out

– Ainias Smith: Injured Reserve

– Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.: Injured Reserve

– Le’Raven Clark: Injured Reserve

– Cory Trice Jr.: Injured Reserve

– Najee Harris: Questionable

– Jaylen Warren: Questionable

– MyCole Pruitt: Out

– Russell Wilson: Questionable

– Alex Highsmith: Out

– Isaac Seumalo: Questionable

– Troy Fautanu: Injured Reserve

– Van Jefferson: Questionable

– Ben Skowronek: Injured Reserve

– Tyler Matakevich: Injured Reserve

– Deebo Samuel Sr.: Doubtful

– Dre Greenlaw: Out

– Javon Hargrave: Out

– George Kittle: Questionable

– Christian McCaffrey: Injured Reserve

– Brock Purdy: Questionable

– Dee Winters: Questionable

– Ricky Pearsall: Out

– Jon Feliciano: Injured Reserve

– Ambry Thomas: Injured Reserve

– Kalia Davis: Injured Reserve

– Elijah Mitchell: Injured Reserve

– Drake Jackson: Out

– Kenneth Walker III: Questionable

– Uchenna Nwosu: Questionable

– Jerome Baker: Questionable

– Leonard Williams: Questionable

– Byron Murphy II: Questionable

– George Fant: Injured Reserve

– Cameron Young: Out

– Jerrick Reed II: Out

– Abraham Lucas: Out

– Marcus Simms: Injured Reserve

– Joshua Onujiogu: Injured Reserve

– Calijah Kancey: Questionable

– Antoine Winfield Jr.: Questionable

– Evan Deckers: Injured Reserve

– Luke Goedeke: Questionable

– Vita Vea: Questionable

– Kameron Johnson: Questionable

– Bryce Hall: Injured Reserve

– Earnest Brown IV: Injured Reserve

– Chase Edmonds: Injured Reserve

– Rakim Jarrett: Injured Reserve

– Silas Dzansi: Injured Reserve

– Sua Opeta: Injured Reserve

– Chidobe Awuzie: Out

– Jeffery Simmons: Questionable

– Cedric Gray: Injured Reserve

– TK McLendon Jr.: Injured Reserve

– Chance Campbell: Injured Reserve

– Colton Dowell: Out

– Garret Wallow: Injured Reserve

– Marlon Davidson: Injured Reserve

– Austin Ekeler: Questionable

– Clelin Ferrell: Questionable

– Emmanuel Forbes Jr.: Questionable

– Marcus Mariota: Injured Reserve

– Norell Pollard: Injured Reserve

– Jordan Magee: Injured Reserve