Draft simulado de basquete fantasia: liga de pontos H2H de 8 equipes

Os especialistas em basquete fantasia da ESPN se reuniram para seu terceiro draft simulado da temporada 2024-25 da NBA, desta vez usando um formato de pontos H2H de 8 equipes.
Se você é novo nos aros de fantasia e quer experimentá-los pela primeira vez, aqui está um tutorial sobre o básico. A partir daí, é fácil reunir algumas pessoas, preparar um rascunho e se divertir! Antes disso, porém, é sempre bom gastar um pouco de tempo preparando seu próprio rascunho.
Então, quem foi para a primeira rodada? Quais estrelas caíram para a segunda e terceira rodadas? E quem se destacou como valores máximos nas rodadas intermediárias e finais?
Os participantes do nosso simulado de pontos H2H de 8 equipes, em ordem de posição no draft, foram os seguintes: Steve Alexander, Matt Williams, Michael Schwartz, Eric Moody, Joe Kaiser, Jim McCormick, Andre Snellings e Eric Karabell.
Nota: Como os relatos de Karl-Anthony Towns, Julius Randle e Donte DiVincenzo ainda não são oficiais, os jogadores são mostrados em seus times originais, mas convocados como se a troca tivesse sido oficializada.
Rodada 1
1. Victor Wembanyama, SA, C (C1) – Alexandre
2. Nikola Jokic, Den, C (C2) – Williams
3. Luka Doncic, Dal, PG (PG1) – Schwartz
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG (PG2) – Moody
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (PF1) – Kaiser
6. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana, PG/SG (PG3) – McCormick
7. Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (SG1) – Snellings
8. Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (C3) – Karabell
Rodada 2
9. Joel Embiid, Phi, C (C4) – Karabell
10. Anthony Davis, LAL, PF/C (C5) – Snellings
11. Karl-Anthony Towns, Min, PF/C (C6) – McCormick
12. Jayson Tatum, Bos, SF/PF (PF2) – Kaiser
13. Jalen Brunson, NY, PG (PG4) – Moody
14. Trae Young, Atl, PG (PG5) – Schwartz
15. Ja Morant, Mem, PG (PG6) – Williams
16. Scottie Barnes, Tor, SG/SF/PF (SF1) – Alexander
Rodada 3
17. Kevin Durant, Phx, PF (PF3) – Alexander
18. Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (SG2) – Williams
19. Devin Booker, Phx, PG/SG (PG7) – Schwartz
20. LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (SF2) – Moody
21. De’Aaron Fox, Sac, PG (PG8) – Kaiser
22. Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (PG9) – McCormick
23. Damian Lillard, Mil, PG (PG10) – Snellings
24. Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF (PF4) – Karabell
Rodada 4
25. James Harden, LAC, PG/SG (PG11) – Karabell
26. LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG (PG12) – Snellings
27. Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (C7) – McCormick
28. Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (PG13) – Kaiser
29. DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF/PF (SF3) – Moody
30. Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (PF5) – Schwartz
31. Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (C8) – Williams
32. Chet Holmgren, OKC, C (C9) – Alexandre
Rodada 5
33. Jalen Williams, OKC, PF (PF6) – Alexander
34. Dejounte Murray, NO, PG/SG (SG3) – Williams
35. Zion Williamson, NO, PF (PF7) – Schwartz
36. Stephen Curry, GS, PG (PG14) – Moody
37. Bam Adebayo, Mia, C (C10) – Kaiser
38. Jalen Green, Hou, SG (SG4) – McCormick
39. Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (PG15) – Snellings
40. Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (SF4) – Karabell
Rodada 6
41. Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (PF8) – Karabell
42. Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (SF5) – Snellings
43. Desmond Bane, Mem, SG/SF (SG5) – McCormick
44. Jamal Murray, Den, PG (PG16) – Kaiser
45. Rudy Gobert, Min, C (C11) – Moody
46. Paul George, Phi, SF/PF (SF6) – Schwartz
47. Coby White, Chi, PG/SG (PG17) – Williams
48. Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF (PF9) – Alexander
Rodada 7
49. Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG (SG6) – Alexandre
50. Mikal Bridges, NY, SG/SF (SF7) – Williams
51. Julius Randle, NY, PF (PF10) – Schwartz
52. Nic Claxton, Bkn, C (C12) – Moody
53. Miles Bridges, Cha, SF/PF (SF8) – Kaiser
54. Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (PF11) – McCormick
55. Anfernee Simons, Por, PG/SG (SG7) – Snellings
56. Darius Garland, Cle, PG (PG18) – Karabell
Rodada 8
57. Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, SF/PF (PF12) – Karabell
58. Franz Wagner, Orl, SF/PF (SF9) – Snellings
59. Myles Turner, Ind, C (C13) – McCormick
60. D’Angelo Russell, LAL, PG/SG (PG19) – Kaiser
61. Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (C14) – Moody
62. Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (C15) – Schwartz
63. Jonas Valanciunas, Wsh, C (C16) – Williams
64. Derrick White, Bos, PG/SG (SG8) – Alexander
Rodada 9
65. Josh Giddey, Chi, SG/SF (SG9) – Alexander
66. Jimmy Butler, Mia, SG/SF/PF (SF10) – Williams
67. Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG/SG (PG20) – Schwartz
68. Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (SF11) – Moody
69. Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG (PG21) – Kaiser
70. Zach LaVine, Chi, SG/SF (SG10) – McCormick
71. Austin Reaves, LAL, SG/SF (SG11) – Snellings
72. Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG/SG (PG22) – Karabell
Rodada 10
73. CJ McCollum, NO, PG/SG (SG12) – Karabell
74. Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, PF/C (C17) – Snellings
75. Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (SG13) – McCormick
76. Daniel Gafford, Dal, C (C18) – Kaiser
77. Jalen Duren, Det, C (C19) – Moody
78. Bradley Beal, Phx, SG/SF (SF12) – Schwartz
79. Brandon Ingram, NO, SF (SF13) – Williams
80. Isaías Hartenstein, OKC, C (C20) – Alexander
Rodada 11
81. RJ Barrett, Tor, SG/SF (SF14) – Alexander
82. Buddy Hield, GS, SG/SF (SG14) – Williams
83. Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (SG15) – Schwartz
84. Tobias Harris, Det, SF/PF (PF13) – Moody
85. Michael Porter Jr., Den, SF (SF15) – Kaiser
86. Deni Avdija, Por, SF/PF (SF16) – McCormick
87. Amém Thompson, Hou, SF/PF (SF17) – Snellings
88. Donte DiVincenzo, NY, SG (SG16) – Karabell
Rodada 12
89. Brook Lopez, Mil, C (C21) – Karabell
90. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atl, SG/SF (SG17) – Snellings
91. Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (PF14) – McCormick
92. Collin Sexton, Utah, PG/SG (SG18) – Kaiser
93. Jordan Poole, Wsh, PG/SG (SG19) – Moody
94. Deandre Ayton, Por, C (C22) – Schwartz
95. Terry Rozier, Mia, PG/SG (PG23) – Williams
96. Scoot Henderson, Por, PG (PG24) – Alexander
Rodada 13
97. Naz Reid, Min, PF/C (C23) – Alexander
98. Klay Thompson, Dal, SG/SF (SG20) – Williams
99. Jonathan Kuminga, GS, PF (PF15) – Schwartz
100. Russell Westbrook, Den, PG (PG25) – Moody
101. Grayson Allen, Phx, PG/SG (SG21) – Kaiser
102. Brandin Podziemski, GS, SG (SG22) – McCormick
103. Jaime Jaquez Jr., Mia, SG/SF (SF18) – Snellings
104. Castelo de Stephon, SA, PG (PG26) – Karabell
As escalações das equipes são apresentadas na ordem de escolha da primeira rodada. Escolhas indicadas entre parênteses desta maneira: (Round.Pick)
Equipe Alexandre
PG1 Scoot Henderson, Por, PG (Escolha: 12,8)
SG1 Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG (Escolha: 7.1)
SG2 Derrick White, Bos, PG/SG (escolha: 8,8)
SG3 Josh Giddey, Chi, SG/SF (Escolha: 9.1)
SF1 Scottie Barnes, Tor, SG/SF/PF (Escolha: 2,8)
SF2 RJ Barrett, Tor, SG/SF (Escolha: 11.1)
PF1 Kevin Durant, Phx, PF (Escolha: 3.1)
PF2 Jalen Williams, OKC, PF (Escolha: 5.1)
PF3 Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF (Escolha: 6,8)
C1 Victor Wembanyama, SA, C (Escolha: 1.1)
C2 Chet Holmgren, OKC, C (escolha: 4,8)
C3 Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC, C (Escolha: 10,8)
C4 Naz Reid, Min, PF/C (Escolha: 13,1)
Equipe Williams
PG1 Ja Morant, Mem, PG (Escolha: 2,7)
PG2 Coby White, Chi, PG/SG (escolha: 6,7)
PG3 Terry Rozier, Mia, PG/SG (Escolha: 12,7)
SG1 Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (Escolha: 3.2)
SG2 Dejounte Murray, NO, PG/SG (Escolha: 5.2)
SG3 Buddy Hield, GS, SG/SF (Escolha: 11.2)
SG4 Klay Thompson, Dal, SG/SF (Escolha: 13,2)
SF1 Mikal Bridges, NY, SG/SF (Escolha: 7,2)
SF2 Jimmy Butler, Mia, SG/SF/PF (Escolha: 9,2)
SF3 Brandon Ingram, NO, SF (Escolha: 10,7)
C1 Nikola Jokic, Den, C (escolha: 1.2)
C2 Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (escolha: 4,7)
C3 Jonas Valanciunas, Wsh, C (escolha: 8,7)
Equipe Schwartz
PG1 Luka Doncic, Dal, PG (Escolha: 1.3)
PG2 Trae Young, Atl, PG (Escolha: 2,6)
PG3 Devin Booker, Phx, PG/SG (Escolha: 3.3)
PG4 Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG/SG (Escolha: 9.3)
SG1 Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (Escolha: 11,3)
SF1 Paul George, Phi, SF/PF (Escolha: 6,6)
SF2 Bradley Beal, Phx, SG/SF (Escolha: 10,6)
PF1 Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (Escolha: 4,6)
PF2 Zion Williamson, NO, PF (Escolha: 5.3)
PF3 Julius Randle, NY, PF (Escolha: 7,3)
PF4 Jonathan Kuminga, GS, PF (Escolha: 13,3)
C1 Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (Escolha: 8,6)
C2 Deandre Ayton, Por, C (Escolha: 12,6)
Equipe temperamental
PG1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG (Escolha: 1.4)
PG2 Jalen Brunson, NY, PG (Escolha: 2,5)
PG3 Stephen Curry, GS, PG (Escolha: 5.4)
PG4 Russell Westbrook, Den, PG (Escolha: 13,4)
SG1 Jordan Poole, Wsh, PG/SG (escolha: 12,5)
SF1 LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (Escolha: 3.4)
SF2 DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF/PF (Escolha: 4,5)
SF3 Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (Escolha: 9,4)
PF1 Tobias Harris, Det, SF/PF (Escolha: 11,4)
C1 Rudy Gobert, Min, C (escolha: 6,5)
C2 Nic Claxton, Bkn, C (escolha: 7,4)
C3 Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (escolha: 8,5)
C4 Jalen Duren, Det, C (escolha: 10,5)
Equipe Kaiser
PG1 De’Aaron Fox, Sac, PG (Escolha: 3,5)
PG2 Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (Escolha: 4,4)
PG3 Jamal Murray, Den, PG (Escolha: 6,4)
PG4 D’Angelo Russell, LAL, PG/SG (Escolha: 8,4)
PG5 Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG (Escolha: 9,5)
SG1 Collin Sexton, Utah, PG/SG (Escolha: 12,4)
SG2 Grayson Allen, Phx, PG/SG (Escolha: 13,5)
SF1 Miles Bridges, Cha, SF/PF (Escolha: 7,5)
SF2 Michael Porter Jr., Den, SF (escolha: 11,5)
PF1 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (escolha: 1,5)
PF2 Jayson Tatum, Bos, SF/PF (Escolha: 2.4)
C1 Bam Adebayo, Mia, C (Escolha: 5,5)
C2 Daniel Gafford, Dal, C (Escolha: 10,4)
Equipe McCormick
PG1 Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG/SG (Escolha: 1.6)
PG2 Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (Escolha: 3,6)
SG1 Jalen Green, Hou, SG (Escolha: 5,6)
SG2 Desmond Bane, Mem, SG/SF (Escolha: 6,3)
SG3 Zach LaVine, Chi, SG/SF (Escolha: 9,6)
SG4 Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (Escolha: 10,3)
SG5 Brandin Podziemski, GS, SG (escolha: 13,6)
SF1 Deni Avdija, Por, SF/PF (Escolha: 11,6)
PF1 Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (Escolha: 7,6)
PF2 Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (Escolha: 12,3)
C1 Karl-Anthony Towns, Min, PF/C (Escolha: 2.3)
C2 Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (Escolha: 4.3)
C3 Myles Turner, Ind, C (escolha: 8,3)
Equipe Snellings
PG1 Damian Lillard, Mil, PG (Escolha: 3,7)
PG2 LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG (Escolha: 4.2)
PG3 Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (Escolha: 5,7)
SG1 Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (Escolha: 1,7)
SG2 Anfernee Simons, Por, PG/SG (Escolha: 7,7)
SG3 Austin Reaves, LAL, SG/SF (Escolha: 9,7)
SG4 Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atl, SG/SF (Escolha: 12,2)
SF1 Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (Escolha: 6.2)
SF2 Franz Wagner, Orl, SF/PF (Escolha: 8.2)
SF3 Amém Thompson, Hou, SF/PF (Escolha: 11,7)
SF4 Jaime Jaquez Jr., Mia, SG/SF (Escolha: 13,7)
C1 Anthony Davis, LAL, PF/C (Escolha: 2.2)
C2 Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, PF/C (Escolha: 10.2)
Equipe Karabell
PG1 James Harden, LAC, PG/SG (Escolha: 4.1)
PG2 Darius Garland, Cle, PG (Escolha: 7,8)
PG3 Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG/SG (Escolha: 9,8)
PG4 Stephon Castle, SA, PG (Escolha: 13,8)
SG1 CJ McCollum, NO, PG/SG (Escolha: 10.1)
SG2 Donte DiVincenzo, NY, SG (Escolha: 11,8)
SF1 Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (Escolha: 5,8)
PF1 Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF (Escolha: 3,8)
PF2 Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (Escolha: 6.1)
PF3 Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, SF/PF (Escolha: 8.1)
C1 Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (Escolha: 1.8)
C2 Joel Embiid, Phi, C (Escolha: 2.1)
C3 Brook Lopez, Mil, C (escolha: 12,1)
Fonte: Espn