Draft simulado de basquete fantasia: liga de pontos H2H de 8 equipes

Os especialistas em basquete fantasia da ESPN se reuniram para seu terceiro draft simulado da temporada 2024-25 da NBA, desta vez usando um formato de pontos H2H de 8 equipes.

Se você é novo nos aros de fantasia e quer experimentá-los pela primeira vez, aqui está um tutorial sobre o básico. A partir daí, é fácil reunir algumas pessoas, preparar um rascunho e se divertir! Antes disso, porém, é sempre bom gastar um pouco de tempo preparando seu próprio rascunho.

Então, quem foi para a primeira rodada? Quais estrelas caíram para a segunda e terceira rodadas? E quem se destacou como valores máximos nas rodadas intermediárias e finais?

Os participantes do nosso simulado de pontos H2H de 8 equipes, em ordem de posição no draft, foram os seguintes: Steve Alexander, Matt Williams, Michael Schwartz, Eric Moody, Joe Kaiser, Jim McCormick, Andre Snellings e Eric Karabell.

Nota: Como os relatos de Karl-Anthony Towns, Julius Randle e Donte DiVincenzo ainda não são oficiais, os jogadores são mostrados em seus times originais, mas convocados como se a troca tivesse sido oficializada.

Rodada 1

1. Victor Wembanyama, SA, C (C1) – Alexandre

2. Nikola Jokic, Den, C (C2) – Williams

3. Luka Doncic, Dal, PG (PG1) – Schwartz

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG (PG2) – Moody

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (PF1) – Kaiser

6. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana, PG/SG (PG3) – McCormick

7. Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (SG1) – Snellings

8. Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (C3) – Karabell

Rodada 2

9. Joel Embiid, Phi, C (C4) – Karabell

10. Anthony Davis, LAL, PF/C (C5) – Snellings

11. Karl-Anthony Towns, Min, PF/C (C6) – McCormick

12. Jayson Tatum, Bos, SF/PF (PF2) – Kaiser

13. Jalen Brunson, NY, PG (PG4) – Moody

14. Trae Young, Atl, PG (PG5) – Schwartz

15. Ja Morant, Mem, PG (PG6) – Williams

16. Scottie Barnes, Tor, SG/SF/PF (SF1) – Alexander

Rodada 3

17. Kevin Durant, Phx, PF (PF3) – Alexander

18. Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (SG2) – Williams

19. Devin Booker, Phx, PG/SG (PG7) – Schwartz

20. LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (SF2) – Moody

21. De’Aaron Fox, Sac, PG (PG8) – Kaiser

22. Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (PG9) – McCormick

23. Damian Lillard, Mil, PG (PG10) – Snellings

24. Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF (PF4) – Karabell

Rodada 4

25. James Harden, LAC, PG/SG (PG11) – Karabell

26. LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG (PG12) – Snellings

27. Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (C7) – McCormick

28. Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (PG13) – Kaiser

29. DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF/PF (SF3) – Moody

30. Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (PF5) – Schwartz

31. Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (C8) – Williams

32. Chet Holmgren, OKC, C (C9) – Alexandre

Rodada 5

33. Jalen Williams, OKC, PF (PF6) – Alexander

34. Dejounte Murray, NO, PG/SG (SG3) – Williams

35. Zion Williamson, NO, PF (PF7) – Schwartz

36. Stephen Curry, GS, PG (PG14) – Moody

37. Bam Adebayo, Mia, C (C10) – Kaiser

38. Jalen Green, Hou, SG (SG4) – McCormick

39. Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (PG15) – Snellings

40. Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (SF4) – Karabell

Rodada 6

41. Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (PF8) – Karabell

42. Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (SF5) – Snellings

43. Desmond Bane, Mem, SG/SF (SG5) – McCormick

44. Jamal Murray, Den, PG (PG16) – Kaiser

45. Rudy Gobert, Min, C (C11) – Moody

46. ​​Paul George, Phi, SF/PF (SF6) – Schwartz

47. Coby White, Chi, PG/SG (PG17) – Williams

48. Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF (PF9) – Alexander

Rodada 7

49. Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG (SG6) – Alexandre

50. Mikal Bridges, NY, SG/SF (SF7) – Williams

51. Julius Randle, NY, PF (PF10) – Schwartz

52. Nic Claxton, Bkn, C (C12) – Moody

53. Miles Bridges, Cha, SF/PF (SF8) – Kaiser

54. Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (PF11) – McCormick

55. Anfernee Simons, Por, PG/SG (SG7) – Snellings

56. Darius Garland, Cle, PG (PG18) – Karabell

Rodada 8

57. Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, SF/PF (PF12) – Karabell

58. Franz Wagner, Orl, SF/PF (SF9) – Snellings

59. Myles Turner, Ind, C (C13) – McCormick

60. D’Angelo Russell, LAL, PG/SG (PG19) – Kaiser

61. Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (C14) – Moody

62. Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (C15) – Schwartz

63. Jonas Valanciunas, Wsh, C (C16) – Williams

64. Derrick White, Bos, PG/SG (SG8) – Alexander

Rodada 9

65. Josh Giddey, Chi, SG/SF (SG9) – Alexander

66. Jimmy Butler, Mia, SG/SF/PF (SF10) – Williams

67. Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG/SG (PG20) – Schwartz

68. Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (SF11) – Moody

69. Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG (PG21) – Kaiser

70. Zach LaVine, Chi, SG/SF (SG10) – McCormick

71. Austin Reaves, LAL, SG/SF (SG11) – Snellings

72. Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG/SG (PG22) – Karabell

Rodada 10

73. CJ McCollum, NO, PG/SG (SG12) – Karabell

74. Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, PF/C (C17) – Snellings

75. Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (SG13) – McCormick

76. Daniel Gafford, Dal, C (C18) – Kaiser

77. Jalen Duren, Det, C (C19) – Moody

78. Bradley Beal, Phx, SG/SF (SF12) – Schwartz

79. Brandon Ingram, NO, SF (SF13) – Williams

80. Isaías Hartenstein, OKC, C (C20) – Alexander

Rodada 11

81. RJ Barrett, Tor, SG/SF (SF14) – Alexander

82. Buddy Hield, GS, SG/SF (SG14) – Williams

83. Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (SG15) – Schwartz

84. Tobias Harris, Det, SF/PF (PF13) – Moody

85. Michael Porter Jr., Den, SF (SF15) – Kaiser

86. Deni Avdija, Por, SF/PF (SF16) – McCormick

87. Amém Thompson, Hou, SF/PF (SF17) – Snellings

88. Donte DiVincenzo, NY, SG (SG16) – Karabell

Rodada 12

89. Brook Lopez, Mil, C (C21) – Karabell

90. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atl, SG/SF (SG17) – Snellings

91. Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (PF14) – McCormick

92. Collin Sexton, Utah, PG/SG (SG18) – Kaiser

93. Jordan Poole, Wsh, PG/SG (SG19) – Moody

94. Deandre Ayton, Por, C (C22) – Schwartz

95. Terry Rozier, Mia, PG/SG (PG23) – Williams

96. Scoot Henderson, Por, PG (PG24) – Alexander

Rodada 13

97. Naz Reid, Min, PF/C (C23) – Alexander

98. Klay Thompson, Dal, SG/SF (SG20) – Williams

99. Jonathan Kuminga, GS, PF (PF15) – Schwartz

100. Russell Westbrook, Den, PG (PG25) – Moody

101. Grayson Allen, Phx, PG/SG (SG21) – Kaiser

102. Brandin Podziemski, GS, SG (SG22) – McCormick

103. Jaime Jaquez Jr., Mia, SG/SF (SF18) – Snellings

104. Castelo de Stephon, SA, PG (PG26) – Karabell

As escalações das equipes são apresentadas na ordem de escolha da primeira rodada. Escolhas indicadas entre parênteses desta maneira: (Round.Pick)

Equipe Alexandre

PG1 Scoot Henderson, Por, PG (Escolha: 12,8)

SG1 Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG (Escolha: 7.1)

SG2 Derrick White, Bos, PG/SG (escolha: 8,8)

SG3 Josh Giddey, Chi, SG/SF (Escolha: 9.1)

SF1 Scottie Barnes, Tor, SG/SF/PF (Escolha: 2,8)

SF2 RJ Barrett, Tor, SG/SF (Escolha: 11.1)

PF1 Kevin Durant, Phx, PF (Escolha: 3.1)

PF2 Jalen Williams, OKC, PF (Escolha: 5.1)

PF3 Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF (Escolha: 6,8)

C1 Victor Wembanyama, SA, C (Escolha: 1.1)

C2 Chet Holmgren, OKC, C (escolha: 4,8)

C3 Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC, C (Escolha: 10,8)

C4 Naz Reid, Min, PF/C (Escolha: 13,1)

Equipe Williams

PG1 Ja Morant, Mem, PG (Escolha: 2,7)

PG2 Coby White, Chi, PG/SG (escolha: 6,7)

PG3 Terry Rozier, Mia, PG/SG (Escolha: 12,7)

SG1 Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (Escolha: 3.2)

SG2 Dejounte Murray, NO, PG/SG (Escolha: 5.2)

SG3 Buddy Hield, GS, SG/SF (Escolha: 11.2)

SG4 Klay Thompson, Dal, SG/SF (Escolha: 13,2)

SF1 Mikal Bridges, NY, SG/SF (Escolha: 7,2)

SF2 Jimmy Butler, Mia, SG/SF/PF (Escolha: 9,2)

SF3 Brandon Ingram, NO, SF (Escolha: 10,7)

C1 Nikola Jokic, Den, C (escolha: 1.2)

C2 Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (escolha: 4,7)

C3 Jonas Valanciunas, Wsh, C (escolha: 8,7)

Equipe Schwartz

PG1 Luka Doncic, Dal, PG (Escolha: 1.3)

PG2 Trae Young, Atl, PG (Escolha: 2,6)

PG3 Devin Booker, Phx, PG/SG (Escolha: 3.3)

PG4 Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG/SG (Escolha: 9.3)

SG1 Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (Escolha: 11,3)

SF1 Paul George, Phi, SF/PF (Escolha: 6,6)

SF2 Bradley Beal, Phx, SG/SF (Escolha: 10,6)

PF1 Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (Escolha: 4,6)

PF2 Zion Williamson, NO, PF (Escolha: 5.3)

PF3 Julius Randle, NY, PF (Escolha: 7,3)

PF4 Jonathan Kuminga, GS, PF (Escolha: 13,3)

C1 Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (Escolha: 8,6)

C2 Deandre Ayton, Por, C (Escolha: 12,6)

Equipe temperamental

PG1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG (Escolha: 1.4)

PG2 Jalen Brunson, NY, PG (Escolha: 2,5)

PG3 Stephen Curry, GS, PG (Escolha: 5.4)

PG4 Russell Westbrook, Den, PG (Escolha: 13,4)

SG1 Jordan Poole, Wsh, PG/SG (escolha: 12,5)

SF1 LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (Escolha: 3.4)

SF2 DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF/PF (Escolha: 4,5)

SF3 Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (Escolha: 9,4)

PF1 Tobias Harris, Det, SF/PF (Escolha: 11,4)

C1 Rudy Gobert, Min, C (escolha: 6,5)

C2 Nic Claxton, Bkn, C (escolha: 7,4)

C3 Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (escolha: 8,5)

C4 Jalen Duren, Det, C (escolha: 10,5)

Equipe Kaiser

PG1 De’Aaron Fox, Sac, PG (Escolha: 3,5)

PG2 Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (Escolha: 4,4)

PG3 Jamal Murray, Den, PG (Escolha: 6,4)

PG4 D’Angelo Russell, LAL, PG/SG (Escolha: 8,4)

PG5 Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG (Escolha: 9,5)

SG1 Collin Sexton, Utah, PG/SG (Escolha: 12,4)

SG2 Grayson Allen, Phx, PG/SG (Escolha: 13,5)

SF1 Miles Bridges, Cha, SF/PF (Escolha: 7,5)

SF2 Michael Porter Jr., Den, SF (escolha: 11,5)

PF1 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (escolha: 1,5)

PF2 Jayson Tatum, Bos, SF/PF (Escolha: 2.4)

C1 Bam Adebayo, Mia, C (Escolha: 5,5)

C2 Daniel Gafford, Dal, C (Escolha: 10,4)

Equipe McCormick

PG1 Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG/SG (Escolha: 1.6)

PG2 Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (Escolha: 3,6)

SG1 Jalen Green, Hou, SG (Escolha: 5,6)

SG2 Desmond Bane, Mem, SG/SF (Escolha: 6,3)

SG3 Zach LaVine, Chi, SG/SF (Escolha: 9,6)

SG4 Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (Escolha: 10,3)

SG5 Brandin Podziemski, GS, SG (escolha: 13,6)

SF1 Deni Avdija, Por, SF/PF (Escolha: 11,6)

PF1 Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (Escolha: 7,6)

PF2 Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (Escolha: 12,3)

C1 Karl-Anthony Towns, Min, PF/C (Escolha: 2.3)

C2 Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (Escolha: 4.3)

C3 Myles Turner, Ind, C (escolha: 8,3)

Equipe Snellings

PG1 Damian Lillard, Mil, PG (Escolha: 3,7)

PG2 LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG (Escolha: 4.2)

PG3 Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (Escolha: 5,7)

SG1 Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (Escolha: 1,7)

SG2 Anfernee Simons, Por, PG/SG (Escolha: 7,7)

SG3 Austin Reaves, LAL, SG/SF (Escolha: 9,7)

SG4 Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atl, SG/SF (Escolha: 12,2)

SF1 Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (Escolha: 6.2)

SF2 Franz Wagner, Orl, SF/PF (Escolha: 8.2)

SF3 Amém Thompson, Hou, SF/PF (Escolha: 11,7)

SF4 Jaime Jaquez Jr., Mia, SG/SF (Escolha: 13,7)

C1 Anthony Davis, LAL, PF/C (Escolha: 2.2)

C2 Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, PF/C (Escolha: 10.2)

Equipe Karabell

PG1 James Harden, LAC, PG/SG (Escolha: 4.1)

PG2 Darius Garland, Cle, PG (Escolha: 7,8)

PG3 Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG/SG (Escolha: 9,8)

PG4 Stephon Castle, SA, PG (Escolha: 13,8)

SG1 CJ McCollum, NO, PG/SG (Escolha: 10.1)

SG2 Donte DiVincenzo, NY, SG (Escolha: 11,8)

SF1 Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (Escolha: 5,8)

PF1 Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF (Escolha: 3,8)

PF2 Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (Escolha: 6.1)

PF3 Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, SF/PF (Escolha: 8.1)

C1 Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (Escolha: 1.8)

C2 Joel Embiid, Phi, C (Escolha: 2.1)

C3 Brook Lopez, Mil, C (escolha: 12,1)