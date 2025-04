O advogado de Sirhan Sirhan diz que Hochman tem fatos errados na comparação de Meneendez

16:38 pt — Procurador Distrital de Los Angeles Nathan J. Hochman TELLS TMZ … “in denying parole for sirhan sirhan … Governor Newsom Took Into Account His Young Age at the Time of the Crime (24), HIS LACK of Any Prior Arrests Or Convices, HIS DIFFICULT Upbring Upbring in The War-Tower Middle Degrees and Engaging in Rehabilitation in Prison, HIS Risk Score who is the Lowest on the Scale, HIS Age (77 years old), His Diminished Health, and the Amount of Time in Prison (54 years).