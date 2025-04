Stephen A. Smith reage a Shannon Sharpe saindo da ESPN em meio à ação de estupro

Sharpe Says He Will Be Back on Espn When Season Rolls Around in the Fall … and Stephen A. Says He Will Be There for Sharpe “Ife Needs Me Needs Me Needs Me Needs Me. Because Me What What Friends Do, Even in In The Toughest of Times, Sometes Especially Telling You’re Right All the Time, and Hell, Sometes they May Not Stop You From Falling Into That Abyss, But They To Lift You Up You Up When When You Up. “