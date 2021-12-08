Limits, restrictions and other useful information for online casino players

Remember that every deposit made online at a Brazilian casino is charged with 2% of the amount deposited. A processing fee from Neteller may be added to this amount, so make sure you deposit the appropriate amount plus the amount of these additional costs. The amount of amounts you will have to pay when using this method may vary depending on your Net + card type and VIP member state.

As with Skrill and Paysafecard, nor does Neteller escape the restriction imposed on the welcome bonus by certain casino online sites. Neteller online may charge certain fees when processing a payment (replenishing the casino account), but also when withdrawing amounts from a casino. At the same time, Neteller may require the payment of additional administration fees and other fees that we will present to you in the following.

Fees charged on deposit and withdrawal by Neteller

One of the benefits offered by this electronic payment method is related to the variety of ways of feeding other accounts. Only, this option comes with a fee in the amount of 2, 5% of the transferred amount (less transactions with a maximum value of maxim 20).

There are two levels of Neteller membership in terms of Trading – Standard and True. While the True level equates to 0 charges applied to the money transfer, the Standard mode comes with a specific charging system. For money transfer, the amount is 2.99% (as of June 26, 2021 – by this date it was 1.45%), and for requesting the issuance of a Net+ Mastercard card, the amount is $ 10. In addition, even if you can enter the amount you want to transfer with Neteller, reporting false or harmful information or non-cooperation with platform representatives carries a penalty of $ 150. The request to cancel a transaction on the grounds of data inaccuracy is penalized with a fee of $ 25. With 150 dollars is also charged transactions that are prohibited and the fee for requesting money back is 25 pounds.

When you want to trade cryptocurrencies (over 100 types) you will have to pay $ 0.99 for transactions up to $ 19.99. The value increases to $ 1.99 for transactions with a value between $ 20 and $ 99.99 and 1.50% of the amount traded for those exceeding $ 100. P2P (person to person) transactions are charged with 0.50% of the transaction value. Operations with Net+ cards from Mastercard also involve the payment of fees. Neteller online Net + prepaid requires the payment of $ 10 for the issuance of the card, the same fee is charged for the replacement of the card, but also as an annual administration fee. For currency conversion a fee of 3.99% per transaction is charged, and when withdrawing cash at the ATM a fee of 1.75% is applied.