Paris Hilton poses nude for a photoshoot at 43 and looks better than ever

Paris Hilton has always been a sex symbol, but now, at the age of 43, and despite being a mother of two children, she has never looked better… or sexier!

The celebrity recently posed for a sensual photo shoot for Flaunt magazine and showed off her incredible naked body on the cover, while wearing black sunglasses and sporting chunky Versace and Saint Laurent bracelets.

Paris Hilton’s birthday turned R-rated when Megan Thee Stallion performed WAP

Other images showed Hilton dressed in provocative lingerie consisting of black panties, fishnet stockings and a see-through leotard topped by a maroon leather jacket. She also tore a page out of Bianca Censori‘s fashion book in her black leather miniskirt that barely covered her butt and breasts.

The shoot is part of a busy week for Hilton, who also gained notoriety on social media after she introduced her daughter London in a few photos on Instagram. Thousands of her followers left comments of support for Paris, who during the pregnancy of her first child was criticized for exposing too much of her private life.

Paris has “never” felt love like she has now

As part of the shoot, she gave an interview to the magazine and revealed that her husband, Carter Reum, was able to break down the barriers she put up around her heart due to her past pain and trauma, which kept her from letting anyone in.

She said Reum made her feel so safe that her walls came down and now she feels “this love that I’ve never felt before,” as the couple share two children, Phoenix, aged one, and their new son, London.

The socialite certainly has her hands full … but from the looks of it? She seems to be coping quite well as she also joined Vampire Weekend on stage at Coachella and the band’s Ezra Koenig told us how much fun it was working with the fashion legend.