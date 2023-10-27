Maine Shooting: Robert Card’s motive for bowling alley and bar massacre revealed

Following the mass shooting that took place on Wednesday night Lewiston, Maine, USA, people are wondering what could have driven someone to commit such an act.

The suspect is called Robert Card and an arrest warrant is out for the 40-year-old, who is the subject of a huge manhunt.

Robert Card’s social media activity before the deadly shooting in MaineM.C.

The shootings, which have killed at least 18 people and injured many more, took place at the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley and at the Schemengees Bar and Grille.

It is believed that those two venues were not chosen at random, as people who knew Card have spoken about his paranoia from the last few times he attended both sites.

Family members suggest Robert Card’s motive for the Maine shooting

Katie Card, who is married to Robert Card‘s brother, has spoken about the suspect’s mental health and about how he was paranoid that people were gossiping about him the last few times he visited the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley and at the Schemengees Bar and Grille.

“I have known Rob my whole life and he is quiet but the most loving, hardworking and kind person that I know,” Katie Card said, speaking to The Daily Beast.

“But, in the past year, he had an acute episode of mental health, and it’s been a struggle.

“He truly believed he was hearing people say things.

“This all just happened within the last few months. Things have kind of gone downhill recently.

“We tried to listen to him and tell him that nobody was talking about him.

“Yesterday, as the story was unfolding, we prayed that Rob had nothing to do with this. But, when we heard the two places where the shooting happened, my husband rushed home.”

It seems, therefore, that Robert Card had developed a grudge against his neighbors who had also spent time as these two leisure spots.