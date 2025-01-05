MMAF Year-End Divisional Rankings: Who were the biggest movers and shakers of 2024?

In the ever-shifting MMA landscape, ranking the world’s greatest fighters might seem like a fool’s errand, but that’s exactly what we’ve set out to do with the MMA Fighting Global Rankings. Here, our esteemed panel sorts out the movers and shakers from every division to provide you with the most definitive list of the best fighters on the planet.

Updated pound-for-pound rankings can be found here.

The MMA world has never moved faster, with the UFC doing its damndest to fill the combat sports schedule to the brim, and several other fighting promotions helping to bridge the gaps. That means plenty of fights, plenty of drama, and plenty of movement in the rankings.

But how much can really change in 12 months?

While some divisional champions held steadfast, others saw sharp falls from grace. While some rankings remained mostly the same, others were turned upside down by fresh faces and stunning upsets. And then there were the curious cases of Jon Jones and Michael Chandler, who briefly exited the rankings and then returned without a guaranteed spot waiting for them.

With 2024 having come to an end, let’s take a look at how the charts looked 12 months ago, and where the best of the best stand heading into 2025.

Heavyweight

Who was No. 1 this time last year? Tom Aspinall

Who is No. 1 now? Aspinall

When an injury forced Jon Jones off of UFC 295 and Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich were called upon to fight for an interim heavyweight title, we were comfortable anointing Aspinall as No. 1 in the division—though it wasn’t unanimous—after he knocked out Pavlovich. That left Jones at No. 2 and he was briefly removed from the list altogether after crossing the 18-month inactivity threshold.

Jones and Aspinall have both authored title defenses now and we’re still convinced Aspinall deserves the top spot. In fact, Jones has fallen to No. 3 with Francis Ngannou, who never lost his UFC title in the cage before signing with PFL, having a successful MMA homecoming. That’s what happens when you hang your hat on a fight with 42-year-old former champion that hasn’t won a fight in four years and immediately retired after the loss.

Now, Jones vs. Aspinall in 2025 pretty, pretty, pretty please.

Recent results for ranked fighters (previous ranking shown): No. 6 Ciryl Gane def. No. 3 Alexander Volkov, Reug Reug def. No. 10 Anatoly Malykhin, No. 13 Phil De Fries def. Darko Stosic

Upcoming bouts featuring ranked fighters: No. 6 Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev (UFC Seattle, Feb. 22), No. 7 Sergei Pavlovich vs. No. 12 Jairzinho Rozenstruik (UFC Saudi Arabia, Feb. 1), No. 8 Jailton Almeida vs. No. 9 Serghei Spivac (UFC 311, Jan. 18), No. 10 Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin (UFC London, March 22)

Fighters also receiving votes (number of ballot appearances shown): Reug Reug (4), Tai Tuivasa (2), Anatoly Malykhin (1), Ryan Bader (1)

Falling out of the rankings (previous ranking shown): No. 10 Anatoly Malykhin (he lost to Reug Reug!), No. 15 (tied) Tai Tuivasa

Light Heavyweight

Who was No. 1 this time last year? Alex Pereira

Who is No. 1 now? Pereira

Alex Pereira captured the UFC light heavyweight title in late 2023 and it’s a massive understatement to say that was just the beginning.

As you might have heard, Pereira had a hell of a year, stringing together three dramatic title defenses in the span of seven months, all ending in highlight-reel knockouts for “Poatan.” The former Glory Kickboxing star’s precedence-shattering jump to MMA was already one of the most unlikely stories in the history of this business, but adding a second title and then making himself the headlining act of 2024. How will this guy blow our minds next?

Recent results for ranked fighters (previous ranking shown): Reug Reug def. No. 9 (tied) Anatoly Malykhin (heavyweight bout)

Upcoming bouts featuring ranked fighters: No. 3 Jiri Prochazka vs. No. 6 Jamahal Hill (UFC 311, Jan. 18), No. 5 Jan Blachowicz vs. No. 10 Carlos Ulberg (UFC London, March 22), No. 14 Johnny Walker vs. No. 15 (tied) Bogdan Guzkov (UFC 311, Jan. 18)

Fighters also receiving votes (number of ballot appearances shown): Dominick Reyes (4), Roman Dolidze (1), Impa Kasanganay (1)

Falling out of the rankings (previous ranking shown): No. 12 Phil Davis (inactivity)

Middleweight

Who was No. 1 this time last year? Sean Strickland

Who is No. 1 now? Dricus du Plessis

There was no guarantee du Plessis would even have the UFC middleweight title by the end of January, much less through the rest of the year, but here we are. The process isn’t always pretty, but one can’t deny the results as “DDP” won a narrow decision over champion Sean Strickland to kick off 2024 and then scored one of the year’s most stunning submissions when he defeated Israel Adesanya.

Oddly, the divisional king finds himself in a similar spot as he rematches Strickland in February at UFC 312. Should du Plessis beat Strickland again, the road doesn’t get easier with hungry challengers Khamzat Chimaev, Caio Borralho, and Nassourdine Imavov—if he beats Adesanya that same month—champing at the bit for their shot.

Recent results for ranked fighters (previous ranking shown): N/A

Upcoming bouts featuring ranked fighters: No. 1 Dricus du Plessis vs. No. 3 Sean Strickland (UFC 312, Feb. 8), No. 4 Israel Adesanya vs. No. 7 Nassourdine Imavov (UFC Saudi Arabia, Feb. 1), No. 9 Anthony Hernandez vs. No. 12 Brendan Allen (UFC Seattle, Feb. 22), No. 10 Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues (UFC Fight Night, Feb. 15)

Fighters also receiving votes (number of ballot appearances shown): Michel Pereira (4), Fabian Edwards (3), Jack Hermansson (1), Reinier De Ridder (1)

Welterweight

Who was No. 1 this time last year? Leon Edwards

Who is No. 1 now? Belal Muhammad

Welterweight, as it always seems to be these days, is in a weird spot.

We saw a shakeup at the top, with Belal Muhammad completing his long climb to the mountain with a dominant decision win over Leon Edwards, and several up-and-combers continue to rise up the ranks (wait, is that Joaquin Buckley???), but the movement of the division is slowed slightly after Muhammad suffered a foot infection that prevented him from fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310. Rakhmonov took care of business against Ian Machado Garry, keeping the fight with Muhammad intact, and now it’s just a matter of waiting for that title fight to be re-booked while the other pieces fall into place.

Recent results for ranked fighters (previous ranking shown): No. 2 (tied) Shavkat Rakhmonov def. No. 7 Ian Machado Garry, No. 15 Shamil Musaev def. Magomed Umalatov

Upcoming bouts featuring ranked fighters: No. 13 Michael Page vs. Shara Magomedov (UFC Saudi Arabia, Feb. 1)

Fighters also receiving votes (number of ballot appearances shown): Michael Morales (4), Rinat Fakhretdinov (1), Vicente Luque (1), Carlos Prates (1), Magomed Umalatov (1)

Lightweight

Who was No. 1 this time last year? Islam Makhachev

Who is No. 1 now? Makhachev

Makhachev staying on top came as little surprise, especially with no clear threat looming (there was Arman Tsarukyan, but he needed one more quality win and is now set to fight Makhachev in January). It was Dustin Poirier that won the Makhachev sweepstakes, as much a result of timing as it is Poirier’s résumé, and Makhachev came out on top in a memorable battle with the longtime fan-favorite.

You get the sense there’s a growing fatigue with Makhachev’s dominance, especially if he only manages one appearance a year, but until someone proves otherwise, he’s the best fighter in the best division in MMA, and our No. 1 on the pound-for-pound list.

Recent results for ranked fighters (previous ranking shown): No. 4 Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler

Upcoming bouts featuring ranked fighters: No. 1 Islam Makhachev vs. No. 2 Arman Tsarukyan (UFC 311, Jan. 18), No. 6 Usman Nurmagomedov vs. No. 14 Paul Hughes (PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series, Jan. 25), No. 8 Beneil Dariush vs. No. 12 Renato Moicano (UFC 311, Jan. 18),

Fighters also receiving votes (number of ballot appearances shown): Gadzhi Rabadanov (3), A.J. McKee (2), Grant Dawson (1), Matt Frevola (1), Paddy Pimblett (1), Alexandr Shabliy (1), Jalin Turner (1)

Falling out of the rankings (previous ranking shown): No. 14 A.J. McKee

Featherweight

Who was No. 1 this time last year? Alexander Volkanovski

Who is No. 1 now? Ilia Topuria

Topuria became the undisputed featherweight in the world this year and couldn’t have done so in more emphatic fashion.

Heading into his title fight with Volkanovski, it’s true that “The Great” was coming off of a brutal head kick knockout at the hands of Islam Makhachev, but Volkanovski had still never lost in a bout contested at 145 pounds. When Topuria flattened him at UFC 298, it was truly shocking. And the best was yet to come.

Topuria’s first defense came against Max Holloway, a legend of the division who had just given fans one of the greatest moments in UFC history with his buzzer-beating flatlining of Justin Gaethje. That made it even more unbelievable when Topuria became the first fighter ever to finish Holloway via strikes.

Staying No. 1 won’t be easy with Movsar Evloev and Diego Lopes waiting in the wings, but Topuria has options at featherweight and lightweight, and another legacy-building campaign could be in the cards.

Recent results for ranked fighters (previous ranking shown): No. 4 Movsar Evloev def. No. 11 Aljamain Sterling

Upcoming bouts featuring ranked fighters: N/A

Fighters also receiving votes (number of ballot appearances shown): Dan Ige (2), Timur Khizriev (2), Adam Borics (1), Movlid Khaybulaev (1), Chihiro Suzuki (1)

Bantamweight

Who was No. 1 this time last year? Sean O’Malley

Who is No. 1 now? Merab Dvalishvili

No one questioned Dvalishvili finally earning his shot at the UFC bantamweight title after delaying his championship dreams for his close friend Aljamain Sterling and running through a murderer’s row of ranked opposition to stay in contention. And who can deny it was a feel-good moment to see the affable Georgian enjoy a long-awaited title triumph?

Unfortunately for Dvalishvili, he now faces the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov, who is not only a legitimate threat to end his title reign in a few weeks, but he may have indirectly tarnished Dvalishvili’s reputation with the way the champion dodged talks of a potential fight between them before it became official.

Regardless of what happens, you’ll always have UFC 306, Merab.

Recent results for ranked fighters (previous ranking shown): No. 6 Petr Yan def. No. 7 Deiveson Figueiredo

Upcoming bouts featuring ranked fighters: No. 1 Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (UFC 311, Jan. 18), No. 9 Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Nkazimulo Zulu (RIZIN DECADE, Dec. 31)

Fighters also receiving votes (number of ballot appearances shown): Raufeon Stots (3), Magomed Magomedov (2), Kai Asakura (1), Montel Jackson (1), Kyler Phillips (1)

Flyweight

Who was No. 1 this time last year? Alexandre Pantoja

Who is No. 1 now? Pantoja

Pantoja just continues to take care of business.

The UFC’s reigning flyweight champion and one of the top-5 pound-for-pound fighters in the world, Pantoja rarely gets the credit he deserves, a situation that isn’t helped by the fact that he beat most of the best fighters in the division before he won the title. That left the likes of Steve Erceg—apologies, “Vinny Cigs”—and RIZIN star Kai Asakura to challenge Pantoja this year, neither of whom moved the needle that much. Again, no one is to blame for this state of affairs, it’s just how it is.

The good news for Pantoja is that he potentially has fresh matchups with Manel Kape and Kai Kara-France (let’s just forget they fought on The Ultimate Fighter, k?) ahead, which can only boost his reputation should he continue his string of outstanding performances.

Recent results for ranked fighters (previous ranking shown): No. 1 Alexandre Pantoja def. Kai Asakura, No. 4 Brandon Moreno def. No. 6 Amir Albazi, No. 7 Adriano Moraes def. Danny Kingad, No. 11 Manel Kape def. Bruno “Bulldog” Silva

Upcoming bouts featuring ranked fighters: No. 7 Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (ONE 172, March 23)

Fighters also receiving votes (number of ballot appearances shown): Tim Elliott (3), Charles Johnson (3), Hiromasa Ougikubo (2), Askar Akarov (1)

Women’s Bantamweight

Who was No. 1 this time last year? Mayra Bueno Silva (yikes!)

Who is No. 1 now? Kayla Harrison

Look, I swear there was a time it made sense to have Silva as No. 1 at 135 pounds.

Silva ended the Holly Holm reign of terror, finishing the former UFC champion with a ninja choke and at the time there was no bantamweight champion because Amanda Nunes dipped. Julianna Peña was nowhere to be seen and putting Raquel Pennington in the top spot just felt weird. We may have been a little desperate for new blood, is what we’re saying.

Fortunately for all you WBW fanatics, at least some semblance of order has been restored. Kayla Harrison is in the UFC and our new No. 1 because why not? Julianna Peña is champion again. And is that Norma Dumont I spy on the horizon? Women’s bantamweight is back!

Now let’s wish Silva good luck on her new life at 125 pounds and never speak of this regrettable incident again.

Recent results for ranked fighters (previous ranking shown): N/A

Upcoming bouts featuring ranked fighters: No. 4 Macy Chiasson vs. No. 5 Ketlen Vieira (UFC Seattle, Feb. 22), No. 7 Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (flyweight bout) (UFC Saudi Arabia, Feb. 1), No. 10 Karol Rosa vs. No. 15 Ailin Perez (UFC 311, Jan. 18), No. 14 Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Julia Avila (UFC Fight Night, Feb. 15)

Fighters also receiving votes (number of ballot appearances shown): Nora Cornolle (4), Jennifer Maia (1), Melissa Mullins (1), Miesha Tate (1)

Women’s Flyweight

Who was No. 1 this time last year? Alexa Grasso

Who is No. 1 now? Valentina Shevchenko

Grasso’s hold on No. 1 felt tenuous at best after her rematch with Shevchenko ended in a scoring controversy. Sure enough, when they fought a third time at UFC 306, Shevchenko left no doubt as to who is the once and future queen at flyweight.

Shevchenko has now conquered the division twice-over and outside of a much-needed clash with Manon Fiorot (what’s the holdup?), it’s unclear who else can make their case to dethrone Shevchenko next year. Erin Blanchfield feels like she’s taken a step back despite still having incredible promise and Dakota Ditcheva isn’t likely to leave PFL anytime soon. Might I interest you in a Natty Ice?

For now, let’s appreciate Shevchenko’s persistence and longevity as she ends another year at the top of the mountain.

Recent results for ranked fighters (previous ranking shown): No. 4 Erin Blanchfield def. No. 9 Rose Namajunas, No. 14 Dakota Ditcheva def. No. 5 Taila Santos, No. 12 Viviane Araujo def. Karine Silva, No. 15 Jennifer Maia def. Talita Bernardo (bantamweight bout)

Upcoming bouts featuring ranked fighters: No. 12 Amanda Ribas vs. Mackenzie Dern (strawweight bout) (UFC Vegas 101, Jan. 11)

Fighters also receiving votes (number of ballot appearances shown): Karine Silva (5), Ariane da Silva (2), Jena Bishop (1), Miranda Maverick (1)

Strawweight

Who was No. 1 this time last year? Zhang Weili

Who is No. 1 now? Zhang

This year was kind of a bummer for strawweight.

That’s not to blame Zhang, who did what she had to do against fellow Chinese standout Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300 in her lone UFC title defense of the year, but it feels like it’s been a while since the champ has had a truly memorable performance. Tatiana Suarez lost another year of her career, Mackenzie Dern still hasn’t made the leap, and other ranked 115ers are still a ways away from contending.

The good news is Suarez is getting her long-awaited crack at Zhang in February (fingers crossed) and no matter who wins, we’ll have a lot more to say about the No. 1 strawweight in the world come next December.

Recent results for ranked fighters (previous ranking shown): No. 3 Yan Xiaonan def. No. 12 Tabatha Ricci, No. 14 Gillian Robertson def. No. 15 Luana Pinheiro

Upcoming bouts featuring ranked fighters: No. 1 Zhang Weili vs. No. 2 Tatiana Suarez (UFC 312, Feb. 8), No. 6 Amanda Lemos vs. No. 7 Iasmin Lucindo (UFC 313, March 8), No. 8 Mackenzie Dern vs. No. 10 Amanda Ribas (UFC Vegas 101, Jan. 11)

Fighters also receiving votes (number of ballot appearances shown): Tecia Pennington (3), Loma Lookboonmee (2)

A refresher on the ground rules:

The six-person voting panel consists of MMA Fighting staffers Alexander K. Lee, Guilherme Cruz, Mike Heck, E. Casey Leydon, Damon Martin, and Jed Meshew.

Fighters will be removed from the rankings if they do not compete within 18 months of their most recent bout in a given weight class. Updates to the rankings are typically completed following each month’s UFC pay-per-view.

Should a fighter announce their retirement, our panel will decide whether that fighter should immediately be removed from the rankings or maintain their position until further notice. (Let’s put it this way: We’d have taken Khabib Nurmagomedov out of our rankings a lot quicker than the UFC did.)

Holding a promotion’s title does not guarantee that fighter will be viewed as the best in their promotion. Additionally, fighters who regularly compete or hold titles in multiple weight classes are eligible to be ranked in multiple lists.

Thoughts? Questions? Concerns? Make your voice heard in the comments below.