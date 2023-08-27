Rudy Fernandez, a legend: first European in history with five World Cups

The legend of Rudy Fernandez continues to grow, even without any need for victories as the captain of Spain is an idol of basketball for his longevity.

Against Ivory Coast he played his fifth World Cup, the only European in the history of the competition to reach the landmark.

It came just before Marcelinho Huertas, with whom he has a great relationship, also achieved it in Brazil.

Rudy is living his last dances with the Spanish national team.

“It will be my last World Cup,” he said in the run-up to the tournament already on Indonesian soil, and he had confirmed weeks earlier that the Paris Games will be his farewell to Spain.

At club level, it’s another story, but a fifth World Cup makes him eternal, and against Ivory Coast he closed the circle.

Rudy, ante Costa de Marfil.NGEL RIVERO

Five is the established ceiling and several Brazilians have it, from ‘Bira’ in the 70s, through Marcel de Souza, Alex Garcia, Anderson Verejao, Leandrinho Barbosa, Marcelinho Machado and closing with Marcelinho Huertas.

Also on the list are Luis Scola (Argentina), Phil Smyth (Australia), Jerome Mincy and Daniel Santiago (Puerto Rico) and Eduardo Mingas (Angola).

Rudy joins the list with his 34th game in the tournament, while record stands at 41, and he is the only European.

The captain will be looking to close a glorious era in the World Cup.

“In 2006 I was dunking after alley-oop, I was another player,” he recalled.

“Now I try to help all my teammates.”

Marcelinho, ante Irn.NGEL RIVERO

Rudy‘s first World Cup record has been secured and more will come, such as a possible third gold, which he has dreamed of and would cause something unforgettable.

In a year, the record of six Olympic Games could follow.